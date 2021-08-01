Thailand extends stricter COVID-19 measures until end-August

Thailand on Sunday extended tighter containment measures in the capital and high-risk provinces until the end of August, government sources said, to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

The restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures, and curfews, will be expanded to 29 provinces from 13, the sources told Reuters.

Advertisement

Restaurants in shopping malls will be allowed to open only for deliveries.

Also Read: Thailand reports daily record of 10,082 new coronavirus cases and 141 deaths

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)