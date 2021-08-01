Left Menu

Thailand extends stricter COVID-19 measures until end-August

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand on Sunday extended tighter containment measures in the capital and high-risk provinces until the end of August, government sources said, to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

The restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures, and curfews, will be expanded to 29 provinces from 13, the sources told Reuters.

Restaurants in shopping malls will be allowed to open only for deliveries.

