Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT

In May, the EU said it expects to have received more than a billion doses of vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers. Pfizer and Moderna were not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 17:44 IST
Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have raised the prices of their COVID-19 vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3j8mbTb on Sunday.

The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of the contracts seen. The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from about 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that the EU is on course to hit a target of fully vaccinating at least 70% of the adult population by the end of the summer. In May, the EU said it expects to have received more than a billion doses of vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers.

Pfizer and Moderna were not immediately available for comment to Reuters. ($1 = 0.8425 euros)

