Health News Roundup: Tokyo daily COVID-19 infection cases total 3,058; China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Tokyo daily COVID-19 infection cases total 3,058

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came in at 3,058 on Sunday, the metropolitan government announced, as infection spreads in the Olympic host city.

China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

China reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as cities began introducing strict curbs to halt an increasingly severe outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The number of new cases in mainland China, reported as of July 31, was up from 55 reported a day earlier.

India reports 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours - health ministry

India reported 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to government data on Sunday. The nationwide tally of infections has reached 31.65 million since the start of the pandemic, according to the health ministry.

Cambodia to mix vaccines as booster shots to fight COVID

Cambodia will begin offering a booster shot against Covid-19, switching between the AstraZeneca and Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country. Prime Minister Hun Sen, launching the vaccination campaign for 12-17 years old, said on Sunday that the third dose will be offered to between 500,000 to one million frontline workers as a priority.

Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have raised the prices of their COVID-19 vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3j8mbTb on Sunday. The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of the contracts seen.

Thailand extends pandemic measures, expands lockdown areas

Thailand on Sunday extended tighter containment measures in the capital and high-risk provinces probably until the end of August in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date. Thailand reported 18,027 infections and 133 deaths on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 615,314 cases and 4,990 fatalities, mostly from an outbreak since April that is being fuelled by the highly transmissible Alpha and Delta variants.

Factbox-Coronavirus cases at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is being held under unprecedented conditions including tight quarantine rules https://tmsnrt.rs/3r8Zv98 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, a number of cases https://tmsnrt.rs/3iqe83L have emerged among athletes and other people involved with the Games. Following are the cases, with the latest listed first:

COVID-19 surge hits Asia; Tokyo, Thailand, Malaysia post record infections

The Olympics host city Tokyo, as well as Thailand and Malaysia, announced record COVID-19 infections on Saturday, mostly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant of the disease. The surge in Delta variant cases is rattling parts of Asia previously relatively successful in containing COVID-19, such as Vietnam, which will from Monday impose strict curbs on movement in several cities and provinces.

Australia's east coast battles rising COVID-19 cases

Australia's east coast states of New South Wales and Queensland faced an escalating battle against the COVID-19 Delta variant on Sunday, with millions under strict lockdown and authorities urging more testing and vaccinations to rein in the outbreaks. Sydney and its surroundings, under a stay-at-home order for five weeks already, reported 239 new locally acquired cases of the highly infectious Delta strain, matching the record daily number in the current outbreak that was reported on Thursday.

Anger over Tunisia's pandemic failures fuels political crisis

Waiting in line to receive a COVID-19 jab from the Tunisian army, Zubeir Bin Ammar was in little doubt that the military and President Kais Saied were succeeding where the government he removed from power had failed. "May God bless the army and the president. I hope they let him rule because we live in a country that was run by mafia," said Bin Ammar, a teacher. He showed scant concern as to whether Saied's actions on July 25 constituted a coup and a threat to Tunisia's young democracy, as his political adversaries claim.

