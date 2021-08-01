Delhi reports 85 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The national capital Sunday reported 85 coronavirus cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city rose to 14,36,350. Of this, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll now stands at 25,054. On Saturday, the city had reported 58 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and one death due to the infection. On Friday, the capital logged 63 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 percent and three deaths. On Thursday, it registered 51 cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and zero deaths. There are 582 active cases in Delhi at present, 172 of them are under home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 292, the bulletin said. It said 72,447 tests, including 50,319 RT-PCR ones, were conducted the previous day. Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes. On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the pandemic began. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3. The capital has recorded 1,984 cases of coronavirus since July 1, 66 cases a day on an average. PTI GVS TIR TIR

