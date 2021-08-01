Covid: Three more deaths, 29 new cases in Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Haryana reported three more COVID-19-related fatalities on Sunday, taking the death toll to 9,638, while 29 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,69,942.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the new fatalities were reported from Hisar, Yamunanagar and Charkhi Dadri districts.

Among the new cases, nine were from Gurgaon, while four each were from Yamunanagar and Fatehabad districts, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 715, the bulletin said. The overall recoveries so far have reached 7,59,589, it said, adding the recovery rate was 98.66 per cent. PTI SUN VSD TDS TDS

