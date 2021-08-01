Nashik sees 83 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 78 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 4,02,670 on Sunday after 83 people were detected with the infection, an official said.

The day also saw four deaths, which took the toll to 8,517, and the discharge of 78 people raised the recovery count to 3,93,047, he informed.

With 10,920 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 22,73,944, he said.

