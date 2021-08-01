Britain reports 24,470 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Sunday
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 24,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 26,144 on Saturday, and 65 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 71 on Saturday.
The government also said 46,851,145 people had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 38,345,841 had received two doses.
Advertisement
Also Read: Britain sets out plan to stimulate trade with developing economies
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement