Goa sees 59 new COVID-19 cases, 105 recoveries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:45 IST
Goa on Sunday reported 59 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death, taking the tally to 1,71,205 and the toll to 3,148, a health department official said. With 105 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Goa rose to 1,67,046, leaving the state with 1,011 active cases, the official said.

With 3,534 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Goa reached has gone up to 10,59,718, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,71,205, new cases 59, death toll 3,148, discharged 1,67,046, active cases 1,011, samples tested till date 10,59,718.

