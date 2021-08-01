Left Menu

Italy reports 5 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 5,321 new cases

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 01-08-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 21:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 16 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,321 from 6,513.

Italy has registered 128,068 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.355 million cases to date.

