Telangana sets Rs 8 lakh income as ceiling for jobs under EWS quota

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-08-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 21:08 IST
Telangana sets Rs 8 lakh income as ceiling for jobs under EWS quota
Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI): The Telangana Cabinet on Sunday set Rs eight lakh annual family income as ceiling for candidates to be eligible for reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

The state cabinet which met here under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also extended the age limit by five years for state government jobs under the EWS category.

The state government on February 8issued orders providing 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker section in educational institutions and the state government jobs, in line with the Centre's.

The Cabinet further decided to waive farm loans up to Rs 50,000 from August 15 and the exercise which will benefit six lakh farmers would be completed by the month-end, it said.

The Cabinet also asked the Health Secretary to collect details of children who lost their both parents due to COVID- 19.

The Cabinet discussed the pandemic situation in Telangana and also in some other states with respect to vaccination, facilities at hospitals and related infrastructure.

The Cabinet also discussed the details with regard to setting up of five super-speciality hospitals in the state.

They will be named as Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).PTI GDK VVKSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

