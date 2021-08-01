Left Menu

21 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-08-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 21:08 IST
21 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday, raising its tally to 9,53,688, an official statement said.

No death due to COIVD-19 took place in the past 24 hours in the state, it added.

Among the fresh cases, the highest eight were reported from Udaipur, the statement said.

Three fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, two each from Ajmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and one each from Dausa, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur and Sikar, it said.

The number of active cases has come to down to 250.

A total of 9,53,688 persons have tested positive for coronavirus, while 8,954 have died, 9,44,484 have recovered, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021