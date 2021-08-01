Left Menu

Nearly 11,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 21:13 IST
Nearly 11,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi Sunday
  • India

Nearly 11,000 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the national capital Sunday, according to information updated on the Cowin portal.

According to a bulletin by the Delhi government, 83,042 doses were administered on Saturday, of which 62,863 were the second doses. Delhi had five days of vaccine stocks left as of Sunday morning.

According to the Cowin portal, 10,882 doses were administered Sunday, the low numbers on account of it being a holiday when the Delhi government's centres remain closed.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the city so far has reached 1,01,04,760 of which 26,71,681 are the second doses.

The data showed that 42,98,825 women have received at least one dose of Covid vaccines, while 58,03,764 men have been inoculated with at least one jab.

Over 76.40 lakh doses of Covishield have been administered while 24,27,311 doses of Covaxin have been given till now.

As on Sunday morning, the national capital had 4,76,610 doses of Covishield. It received 1,18,490 doses of Covaxin Saturday, taking the total number of doses available to 3,65,130.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far crossed the one-crore mark on Saturday and of the eligible population in the city 50 per cent have received at least one jab, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

