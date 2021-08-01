PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.35 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.35 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active --------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61954 61113 811 30 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1436350 1410714 25054 582 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769942 759589 9638 715 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 206161 201388 3505 1229 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 321607 316017 4379 1211 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20338 20075 207 56 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 599130 582332 16294 504 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 953688 944484 8954 250 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 342161 328153 7362 609 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1708476 1685049 22763 664 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1968462 1934048 13395 21019 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2906999 2846244 36587 24144 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3411489 3226761 16837 167379 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 10195 10030 50 75 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 121005 118228 1795 982 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2561587 2506961 34102 20524 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 645406 632728 3805 8873 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 1002222 986778 13525 1919 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10622 10594 4 24 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 171205 167046 3148 1011 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824900 814570 10076 254 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 791845 781207 10513 125 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6310194 6094896 132948 78962 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7537 7400 129 8 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 48122 43939 229 3954 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 566982 549065 5275 12642 -------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 724880 714801 9644 434 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 347173 341793 5128 252 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 99991 87360 1566 10405 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 65589 58450 1096 6043 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 38925 26759 150 12016 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 27945 25244 570 1344 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 978705 956828 5966 15858 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 26754 22686 345 3454 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 78059 74059 752 3182 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1528720 1499597 18149 10974 ----------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 31695320 30846986 424751 411707 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 42244 36197 445 6276 *This tally does not include the latest updates from Tripura as the state's health bulletin has not been released yet.

Advertisement

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,16,55,824 and the death toll at 4,24,351. The ministry said there are 4,10,952 active cases, while 3,08,20,521 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)