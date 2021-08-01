Left Menu

COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 9

The Goa government on Sunday extended till August 9 the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the state. The coastal state on Sunday reported 59 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death, taking the tally to 1,71,205 and the toll to 3,148, the health department said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-08-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 23:21 IST
The Goa government on Sunday extended till August 9 the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the state. The previous curfew deadline was scheduled to end on August 2.

The administration issued the extension order, in which it said that all the COVID-19-related curbs will continue in the state and no fresh relaxation has been granted. The coastal state on Sunday reported 59 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death, taking the tally to 1,71,205 and the toll to 3,148, the health department said.

