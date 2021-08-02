Health News Roundup: Indonesia extends COVID-19 restrictions for outside Java; India reports 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK finance minister presses for travel rules easing - report

Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has pressed for an easing of travel restrictions to offer respite to the tourism sector amid concerns that the country is not reaping the benefit of its vaccination programme, the Sunday Times reported. Sunak had written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of the impact that Britain's strict border controls were having ahead a meeting of ministers on Thursday to consider changes, the newspaper said, citing a source familiar with the letter.

Indonesia extends COVID-19 restrictions for outside Java -local media

Indonesia extended restrictions outside Java island by another week in efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, local media reported on Sunday citing an interior ministry senior official. The highest level of restrictions was extended until Aug. 9 for regions outside Java categorised as "Level 4" areas, or areas that have a high level of infections and hospital's bed occupancy rate, Safrizal Z.A., a senior official at the Home Affairs Ministry, told local media.

India reports 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours - health ministry

India reported 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to government data on Sunday. The nationwide tally of infections has reached 31.65 million since the start of the pandemic, according to the health ministry.

Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have raised the prices of their COVID-19 vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3j8mbTb on Sunday. The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of the contracts seen.

Thailand extends pandemic measures, expands lockdown areas

Thailand on Sunday extended tighter containment measures in the capital and high-risk provinces probably until the end of August in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date. Thailand reported 18,027 infections and 133 deaths on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 615,314 cases and 4,990 fatalities, mostly from an outbreak since April that is being fuelled by the highly transmissible Alpha and Delta variants.

Italy reports 5 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 5,321 new cases

Italy reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 16 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,321 from 6,513. Italy has registered 128,068 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.355 million cases to date.

Britain reports 24,470 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Sunday

Britain reported 24,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 26,144 on Saturday, and 65 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 71 on Saturday. The government also said 46,851,145 people had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 38,345,841 had received two doses.

Australia's east coast battles rising COVID-19 cases

Australia's east coast states of New South Wales and Queensland faced an escalating battle against the COVID-19 Delta variant on Sunday, with millions under strict lockdown and authorities urging more testing and vaccinations to rein in the outbreaks. Sydney and its surroundings, under a stay-at-home order for five weeks already, reported 239 new locally acquired cases of the highly infectious Delta strain, matching the record daily number in the current outbreak that was reported on Thursday.

Anger over Tunisia's pandemic failures fuels political crisis

Waiting in line to receive a COVID-19 jab from the Tunisian army, Zubeir Bin Ammar was in little doubt that the military and President Kais Saied were succeeding where the government he removed from power had failed. "May God bless the army and the president. I hope they let him rule because we live in a country that was run by mafia," said Bin Ammar, a teacher. He showed scant concern as to whether Saied's actions on July 25 constituted a coup and a threat to Tunisia's young democracy, as his political adversaries claim.

U.S. will not lock down despite surge driven by Delta variant, Fauci says

The United States will not lock down again to curb COVID-19 but "things are going to get worse" as the Delta variant fuels a surge in cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. A sufficient percentage of Americans have now been vaccinated to avoid lockdowns, Fauci said on ABC's "This Week" .

