Britain to offer vaccine booster shots for 32 million next month -The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 03:02 IST
Britain will offer COVID-19 booster vaccines to 32 million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme, The Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/37dhYIl on Sunday.

The campaign could start as soon as Sept. 6, which would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan, the report added.

