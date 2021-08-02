Mexico posts 6,740 new COVID-19 cases, 128 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 6,740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 128 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,854,992 infections and 241,034 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

