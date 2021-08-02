Arizona reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases
PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 02-08-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 05:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
Health officials in Arizona have reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.
They say the 2,306 new cases and five additional deaths on Sunday pushed the state's totals to 929,541 cases and 18,251 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
