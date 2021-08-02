Left Menu

China reports 98 new coronavirus cases for Aug 1 vs 75 a day earlier

China reported on Monday 98 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 1, compared with 75 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. No new deaths were reported. As of Aug. 1, mainland China had recorded 93,103 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

China reported on Monday 98 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 1, compared with 75 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Of the new infections, 55 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 53 local cases a day earlier.

China reported 60 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 37 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 1, mainland China had recorded 93,103 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

