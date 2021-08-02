Australia's New South Wales reports slight easing in new COVID-19 cases
New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 207 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 239 a day earlier, as total infections in the latest outbreak from the highly infectious Delta variant topped 3,600.
Of the new cases, at least 51 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
