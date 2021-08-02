Britain may toughen summer travel rules for Spain - The Times
British ministers plan to warn holidaymakers against visiting destinations such as Spain and may create a new list of countries at high risk of moving to the government's quarantine list, The Times newspaper reported.
Spain would be put on the new list under the plans, a move that would be likely to cause an exodus of up to 1 million British tourists who are on holiday there, The Times reported.
A spokesman for Britain's transport ministry declined to comment. He did not say when the ministry would be commenting.
