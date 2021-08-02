Tokyo's new coronavirus cases total 2,195 on Monday
Newly-reported COVID-19 cases in Tokyo totalled 2,195 on Monday, the metropolitan government announced, as infections spread in the Olympics host city.
It was the highest Monday figure yet, according to public broadcaster NHK.
