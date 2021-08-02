Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Tokyo Olympics organisers reported on Monday 17 new Games-related COVID-19 cases including one athlete, bringing the total number since July 1 to 276. AMERICAS * The United States will not lock down again to curb COVID-19 but "things are going to get worse" as the Delta variant fuels a surge in cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said. * Venezuela will receive 6.2 million doses of vaccines through the COVAX initiative "in the coming days," President Nicolas Maduro has said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:51 IST
Representative Image

As the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus drives an upsurge in infections, disease experts worldwide are scrambling to learn whether it makes people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than other variants. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain will offer booster shots for 32 million people next month, according to a media report, while its finance minister pressed for an easing of travel restrictions to boost tourism. * Thousands of people protested in Paris and other French cities against a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to a wide array of public venues.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's drug regulator said Johnson & Johnson withdrew its proposal seeking accelerated approval of its vaccine in the country, without giving additional details.

* The Philippines will extend a night curfew in the capital, Manila, amid a tightening of curbs to combat a potential surge in cases of the Delta variant, a government official said. * Australia's Queensland state extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane, while soldiers began patrolling Sydney to enforce stay-at-home rules as Australia struggles to contain the highly contagious Delta variant.

* New Zealand will open up one-way quarantine-free travel for seasonal workers from Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu to address labor shortages in the horticulture industry. * Tokyo Olympics organizers reported on Monday 17 new Games-related COVID-19 cases including one athlete, bringing the total number since July 1 to 276.

AMERICAS * The United States will not lock down again to curb COVID-19 but "things are going to get worse" as the Delta variant fuels a surge in cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

* Venezuela will receive 6.2 million doses of vaccines through the COVAX initiative "in the coming days," President Nicolas Maduro has said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates will start providing China's Sinopharm vaccine to children aged 3-17, the UAE government said on Twitter. * Uganda partially eased a tight lockdown imposed 42 days ago to help stem a raging second wave.

* Botswana's health minister said the government was paying the equivalent of $15 a dose for the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech and almost $29 a dose for Moderna's shot. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer and Moderna have raised the prices of their vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts, the Financial Times reported. * The protection that vaccines give against infection, and potentially severe disease, is highly likely to wane over time, scientists told the British government's advisory group.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European shares picked up in early trading on Monday after a recovery in Asian equities overnight, with risk appetite boosted by recent strong earnings and a U.S. infrastructure bill, though oil prices were hit by concerns about Chinese demand.

