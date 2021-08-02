FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Tokyo Olympics organisers reported on Monday 17 new Games-related COVID-19 cases including one athlete, bringing the total number since July 1 to 276. AMERICAS * The United States will not lock down again to curb COVID-19 but "things are going to get worse" as the Delta variant fuels a surge in cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said. * Venezuela will receive 6.2 million doses of vaccines through the COVAX initiative "in the coming days," President Nicolas Maduro has said.
As the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus drives an upsurge in infections, disease experts worldwide are scrambling to learn whether it makes people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than other variants. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Britain will offer booster shots for 32 million people next month, according to a media report, while its finance minister pressed for an easing of travel restrictions to boost tourism. * Thousands of people protested in Paris and other French cities against a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to a wide array of public venues.
ASIA-PACIFIC * India's drug regulator said Johnson & Johnson withdrew its proposal seeking accelerated approval of its vaccine in the country, without giving additional details.
* The Philippines will extend a night curfew in the capital, Manila, amid a tightening of curbs to combat a potential surge in cases of the Delta variant, a government official said. * Australia's Queensland state extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane, while soldiers began patrolling Sydney to enforce stay-at-home rules as Australia struggles to contain the highly contagious Delta variant.
* The United Arab Emirates will start providing China's Sinopharm vaccine to children aged 3-17, the UAE government said on Twitter. * Uganda partially eased a tight lockdown imposed 42 days ago to help stem a raging second wave.
* Botswana's health minister said the government was paying the equivalent of $15 a dose for the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech and almost $29 a dose for Moderna's shot. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Pfizer and Moderna have raised the prices of their vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts, the Financial Times reported. * The protection that vaccines give against infection, and potentially severe disease, is highly likely to wane over time, scientists told the British government's advisory group.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * European shares picked up in early trading on Monday after a recovery in Asian equities overnight, with risk appetite boosted by recent strong earnings and a U.S. infrastructure bill, though oil prices were hit by concerns about Chinese demand.
