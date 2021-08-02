Left Menu

Union Ministry rushes team to Maharahstra to monitor Zika virus

The team shall work closely with the State Health Department, take a stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry’s Action Plan for Zika Management is being implemented, and recommend necessary public health interventions for the management of Zika in the state.

Updated: 02-08-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:17 IST
Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has rushed a multidisciplinary team to Maharashtra to monitor the Zika virus situation and support the State government in the management of Zika cases. A case of Zika has been reported in the Pune district recently.

The three-member Central team consists of a public health expert from the office of Regional Director, Pune; a gynaecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi; and an entomologist from National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), ICMR, New Delhi.

The team shall work closely with the State Health Department, take a stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry's Action Plan for Zika Management is being implemented, and recommend necessary public health interventions for the management of Zika in the state.

