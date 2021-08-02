Left Menu

Iran records highest number of daily COVID cases in pandemic

Iran on Monday reported more than 37,000 new coronavirus infections, the countrys single-day record so far in the pandemic, state media reported.State TV said health workers registered 37,189 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday surpassing the previous daily record of 34,951 infections reported on Tuesday.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:59 IST
Iran records highest number of daily COVID cases in pandemic
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran on Monday reported more than 37,000 new coronavirus infections, the country's single-day record so far in the pandemic, state media reported.

State TV said health workers registered 37,189 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday — surpassing the previous daily record of 34,951 infections reported on Tuesday. Also, there were 411 deaths, bringing the country's total death toll in the pandemic to 91,407 — the highest in the Middle East.

The new surge has been fueled by the contagious delta variant, and Iranian authorities say less than 40per cent of the population follows measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing. Iranian health officials have regularly warned that hospitals in the capital, Tehran, and other major cities are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

On Sunday, Health Minister Saeed Namaki in a letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asked for a two-week shutdown of the country, something the minister said the military would help enforce. However, Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, has not yet responded to the request.

Authorities have avoided imposing heavy-handed rules on a population badly equipped to bear them. Iran, which has suffered the worst virus outbreak in the region, is reeling from a series of crises: tough U.S. sanctions, global isolation, a heatwave, the worst blackouts in recent memory, and ongoing protests over water shortages in the southwest.

Less than 4per cent of Iranians has been fully vaccinated. Many front-line medical workers have been vaccinated with Iran's locally produced shots or the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine that reports say may be less effective than other inoculations.

Iran's government announced that its homemade vaccine provides 85per cent protection from the coronavirus, without disclosing data or details. Iran also imports Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, as well as the Oxford-AstraZeneca, shot through the United Nations-backed COVAX program.

