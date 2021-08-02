Health News Roundup: Philippines to extend night curfew in Manila amid COVID-19 surge; U.S. Republican report says coronavirus leaked from Chinese lab; scientists still probing origins and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Philippines to extend night curfew in Manila amid COVID-19 surge

Advertisement

The Philippines will extend a night curfew in the capital, Manila, amid a tightening of curbs in the Southeast Asian country to combat a potential surge in cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, a government official said on Monday. Metropolitan Manila, already subject to an six-hour curfew from 10:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), will bring forward that curfew by two hours to 8:00 p.m. (1200 GMT), said Benjamin Abalos, chair of the region's governing body:

U.S. Republican report says coronavirus leaked from Chinese lab; scientists still probing origins

A preponderance of evidence proves the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic leaked from a Chinese research facility, said a report by U.S. Republicans released on Monday, a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached. The report also cited "ample evidence" that Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientists - aided by U.S. experts and Chinese and U.S. government funds - were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans and such manipulation could be hidden.

Australia tightens COVID curbs as Brisbane extends lockdown, army patrols Sydney

Australia's Queensland state on Monday extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane, while soldiers began patrolling Sydney to enforce stay-at-home rules as Australia struggles to stop the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading. Queensland said it had detected 13 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the biggest one-day rise the state has recorded in a year. The lockdown of Brisbane, Australia's third-biggest city, was due to end on Tuesday but will now stay in place until late on Sunday.

J&J says still in talks with Indian govt on COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it was still in talks with the Indian government over its COVID-19 vaccine after the country's drug regulator announced the company had pulled its proposal seeking an accelerated approval for local trials. India had, in May https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-posts-daily-rise-covid-19-cases-211298-2021-05-27, scrapped local trials for "well-established" foreign coronavirus vaccines as it tried to hasten vaccination rollouts to fight a second wave of infections.

'It means the world': families and friends reunite at UK's Heathrow

Families and friends were overjoyed at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday after a travel rule change meant they could reunite after 18 months of pandemic separation. "Very, very excited. It means the world," said Sue Blake, as she waited to greet her son, daughter-in-law and grandson who had flown in from New York and who she last saw two years ago.

Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker

With a new wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant striking countries worldwide, disease experts are scrambling to learn whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than before. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Delta, first identified in India and now dominant worldwide, is "likely more severe" than earlier versions of the virus, according to an internal report made public on Friday.

Thailand steps up home isolation as virus cases strain hospitals

Thailand will increase the number of people required to isolate at home with COVID-19 to 100,000, health officials said on Monday, as capacity in healthcare facilities dwindles amid a surge in cases driven by the Delta variant of the virus. Earlier in the pandemic, all COVID-19 patients in Thailand were admitted to hospitals, but last month authorities introduced home isolation for more than 30,000 people with minor or no symptoms for Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Blast and financial crisis weigh heavily on mental health of Lebanese

Tatiana Hasrouty had always felt safe in her home, a few kilometers away from Beirut port where her father had worked for decades at the facility's grain silo. But on Aug. 4, the huge chemical explosion that destroyed the structure killed her father and tore her life apart. Ghassan Hasrouty was in the operations room monitoring the unloading of a grain shipment when the ammonium nitrate that had been stored unsafely for years at the port exploded killing him and over 200 people and destroying large parts of the capital.

Combining AstraZeneca and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is effective -Danish study

Combining AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's jab provides "good protection", Denmark's State Serum Institute said on Monday. A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses, a measure particularly necessary in Denmark after health authorities discontinued inoculations with AstraZeneca's vaccine in April over rare side-effect concerns.

UAE rolls out Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17

The United Arab Emirates will start providing China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17, the UAE government said on Twitter on Monday. It cited the health ministry as saying the decision comes after clinical trials and extensive evaluations, without providing any details. Authorities said in June the trial would monitor the immune response of 900 children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)