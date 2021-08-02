Left Menu

153 black fungus cases in AP in last five days

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:31 IST
153 black fungus cases in AP in last five days
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Aug 2 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh added 153 new black fungus cases in the last five days, taking the total to 4,446.

According to Health Department data, 14 more deaths due to mucormycosis were reported, making it a total of 414 so far.

The number of active cases was now down by 23 to 765, the data showed.

A total of 3,267 infected patients got cured as of August 1, while surgeries were performed on 2,033 of them.

Guntur (690) overtook Chittoor (683) in the number of infections but the latter was on top with the highest toll of 89.

Guntur has had only 20 black fungus deaths so far.

For the second week, Vizianagaram and West Godavari did not report any fresh cases, after touching 23 each in previous weeks, while the former now had a clean slate with no active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021