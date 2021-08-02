Left Menu

COVID vaccine or test mandated for New York transport workers-governor

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:33 IST
COVID vaccine or test mandated for New York transport workers-governor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested weekly, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Cuomo also told a briefing that he was asking private businesses to require vaccines for admission and that mandatory vaccines should be considered for nursing home workers, teachers and healthcare workers if case numbers don't improve. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut)

