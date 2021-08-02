Left Menu

Ladakh reports 2 new Covid cases, one recovers

Ladakh recorded just two fresh COVID-19 cases Monday while one person recovered, taking the number of active cases to 57, officials said. There was no fresh death from Covid, they said. The total number of cases in the union territory is now 20,340.Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:17 IST
Ladakh reports 2 new Covid cases, one recovers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh recorded just two fresh COVID-19 cases Monday while one person recovered, taking the number of active cases to 57, officials said. There was no fresh death from Covid, they said. The total number of cases in the union territory is now 20,340.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,076 patients have recovered till date.

Both the new cases were reported from Leh. A total of 1,782 samples – 1,201 from Leh and 581 from Kargil -- were found negative, they said.

Ladakh has discharged one patient yesterday and that patient was discharged from Leh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021