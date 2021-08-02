Ladakh reports 2 new Covid cases, one recovers

Ladakh recorded just two fresh COVID-19 cases Monday while one person recovered, taking the number of active cases to 57, officials said. There was no fresh death from Covid, they said. The total number of cases in the union territory is now 20,340.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,076 patients have recovered till date.

Both the new cases were reported from Leh. A total of 1,782 samples – 1,201 from Leh and 581 from Kargil -- were found negative, they said.

Ladakh has discharged one patient yesterday and that patient was discharged from Leh.

