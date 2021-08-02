Left Menu

53.67 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered Monday, total crosses 47.78 crore

Cumulatively, 15,99,07,360 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first doses and total 93,86,280 their second since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1. Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses in the age group 18-44 years, it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 47.78 crore with more than 53.67 lakh jabs being administered Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

It said that on Monday 27,76,234 jabs were administered as the first dose and 4,82,253 as the second in the age group 18-44 years, according to the 7 pm provisional data. Cumulatively, 15,99,07,360 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first doses and total 93,86,280 their second since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1. Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses in the age group 18-44 years, it said. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

