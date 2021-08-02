Left Menu

Delhi administers 91,003 Covid vaccine doses on Monday

A total of 91,003 Covid vaccine shots were administered in Delhi on Monday, according to information updated on the Cowin portal.The bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday said 10,905 doses were administered on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 21:39 IST
Delhi administers 91,003 Covid vaccine doses on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 91,003 Covid vaccine shots were administered in Delhi on Monday, according to information updated on the Cowin portal.

The bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday said 10,905 doses were administered on Sunday. The low numbers were reported on account of it being the weekly off of the Delhi government's vaccination centres, it said. Delhi had five days of vaccine stocks left as on Monday morning, it said.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the city so far has reached 1,01,98,603 of which 27,16,647 are the second doses, according to the portal.

The Cowin portal data showed that 43,37,069 women have received at least one dose of Covid vaccines, while 58,59,340 men have been inoculated with at least one jab.

Over 77.13 lakh doses of Covishield have been administered while 24,47,070 doses of Covaxin have been given till now, according to the portal.

As on Monday morning, the national capital had 4,76,610 doses of Covishield. It received 31,860 doses of Covaxin on Sunday, taking the total number of that dose available to 3,96,990, the portal said.

The Delhi health department on Sunday issued fresh orders asking district authorities to restrict 20 per cent doses of Covishield and 40 per cent doses of Covaxin for the first shot, officials said. The remaining doses will be reserved for the second shot till the supply situation improves, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021