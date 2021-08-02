Delhi administers 91,003 Covid vaccine doses on Monday

A total of 91,003 Covid vaccine shots were administered in Delhi on Monday, according to information updated on the Cowin portal.

The bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday said 10,905 doses were administered on Sunday. The low numbers were reported on account of it being the weekly off of the Delhi government's vaccination centres, it said. Delhi had five days of vaccine stocks left as on Monday morning, it said.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the city so far has reached 1,01,98,603 of which 27,16,647 are the second doses, according to the portal.

The Cowin portal data showed that 43,37,069 women have received at least one dose of Covid vaccines, while 58,59,340 men have been inoculated with at least one jab.

Over 77.13 lakh doses of Covishield have been administered while 24,47,070 doses of Covaxin have been given till now, according to the portal.

As on Monday morning, the national capital had 4,76,610 doses of Covishield. It received 31,860 doses of Covaxin on Sunday, taking the total number of that dose available to 3,96,990, the portal said.

The Delhi health department on Sunday issued fresh orders asking district authorities to restrict 20 per cent doses of Covishield and 40 per cent doses of Covaxin for the first shot, officials said. The remaining doses will be reserved for the second shot till the supply situation improves, an official said.

