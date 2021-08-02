Left Menu

Senegal warns employers against COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Senegal's government warned employers on Monday not to refuse entry to workers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, calling such measures discriminatory. Fewer than 1 million of Senegal's roughly 16 million people have been vaccinated, but some employers have begun to ask unvaccinated workers to stay at home as infections and deaths hit record numbers during the ongoing third wave. Last week, Senegal's public electricity company said unvaccinated workers would be placed on annual leave beginning on Aug. 16.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:01 IST
Senegal warns employers against COVID-19 vaccine mandates
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Senegal's government warned employers on Monday not to refuse entry to workers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, calling such measures discriminatory. Fewer than 1 million of Senegal's roughly 16 million people have been vaccinated, but some employers have begun to ask unvaccinated workers to stay at home as infections and deaths hit record numbers during the ongoing third wave.

Last week, Senegal's public electricity company said unvaccinated workers would be placed on annual leave beginning on Aug. 16. Some private employers have announced similar measures. Labour Minister Samba Sy said in a circular to employers that because Senegalese law does not require vaccination, employers could not penalise workers based on vaccination status.

"These measures, which are discriminatory and violate the rights of workers, have no legal basis," Sy said. Senegal's total number of COVID-19 cases jumped 44% in July to over 62,000, leaving hospitals in the capital Dakar nearly overrun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021