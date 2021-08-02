Left Menu

Germany to offer booster against COVID-19, vaccines for children

Germany will in September start to offer a booster shot against COVID-19 to vulnerable individuals such as pensioners and people with weak immune systems, the health ministers of the country's 16 states said in a statement on Monday. The vaccinations will be done using mRNA-vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna regardless of what was used previously, the ministers concluded after talks with Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:21 IST
Germany to offer booster against COVID-19, vaccines for children
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will in September start to offer a booster shot against COVID-19 to vulnerable individuals such as pensioners and people with weak immune systems, the health ministers of the country's 16 states said in a statement on Monday.

The vaccinations will be done using mRNA-vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna regardless of what was used previously, the ministers concluded after talks with Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. They also agreed to make vaccination available to all children aged 12 to 17.

The decisions reflect concerns in Germany that the Delta variant first discovered in India, and which spreads faster, could force the country back into restrictions and lockdowns as Europe's largest economy nears a general election in September. Germany's 16 states, which manage their own health affairs, are eager to vaccinate more people to avoid a fourth wave of the coronavirus.

Just over 52% of the population has been fully vaccinated and about 62% have received at least one shot. Vaccinating children between 12 and 17 is voluntary, as for the rest of the population, and will be done only after parental consent and a medical check up that rules out serious health risks, the ministers said.

About 10% of the 4.5 million children in this age group have been fully vaccinated. Germany has recorded more that 2,000 new cases a day since Wednesday. The seven-day average incidence stood at just under 18 per 100,000 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021