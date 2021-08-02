Italy reports 23 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 3,190 new cases

Left Menu

Italy reported 23 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 5 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,190 from 5,321. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,070 on Monday, up from 1,954 a day earlier. There were 25 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 22 on Sunday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 23 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 5 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,190 from 5,321. However, data from the Lazio region around Rome were incomplete due to a hacker attack on its system for booking COVID-19 vaccinations, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 128,088 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.36 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,070 on Monday, up from 1,954 a day earlier.

There were 25 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 22 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 249 from a previous 230. Some 83,223 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 167,761, the health ministry said.

