COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 236 new cases, 3 deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 10,02,458 on Monday with the addition of 236 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 13,528 after three more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,87,012 after 80 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 154 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The state now has 1,918 active coronavirus cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 17 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,734, including 3,138 deaths. Balodabazar recorded 87 new cases, Korba 24 and Bijapur 16, among other districts, he said.

With 36,109 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted to detect COVID-19 in the state went up to 1,14,40,980, the official said.

Over 1.23 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to people in all eligible categories in the state as on Sunday (August 1). Of these, 99.51 lakh people have got the first jab and 23.61 lakh received both doses, health department officials said.

