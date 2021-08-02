Mumbai sees 259 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths, 391 recoveries

Mumbai on Monday reported 259 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities while 391 patients recovered, the city civic body said. With the fresh additions, the tally of infections in the commercial capital now stands at 7,35,371, COVID-19 death toll 15,908 and the count of recoveries at 7,12,311, it said. Mumbai is now left with 4,744 active patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a report. With 26,768 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai rose to 82,12,301.

Mumbai is now left with three containment zones while 46 buildings remained sealed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the report said. With the improvement in the COVID-19 scenario, the Mumbai civic body on Monday evening announced that all shops in the metropolis can now remain open till 10 pm on all days. The BMC also okayed resumption of shooting for films and television serials besides sports activities.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)