Mizoram ranks 7th in COVID-19 vaccination

Mizoram occupies the seventh position among the states in terms of vaccination coverage against COVID-19 even as the state is currently reeling under its worst coronavirus surge. A senior health department official said on Monday, more than 81 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries have been administered the shots in the border state, he said. National Health Mission (NHM) director Dr. Eric Zomawia said that the vaccination drive is going on in full swing across the state.

Of the 7.75 lakh eligible beneficiaries (18 years and above), over 6.30 lakh people (81.4 per cent ) have been administered the first jab till Sunday, the official said. Out of 6.30 lakh people, 1.98 lakh (31.4 per cent ) have been fully vaccinated, he said.

Advertisement

About 3,000 odd pregnant women have also been inoculated. State Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana told a press conference on Monday that the COVID-19 cases have increased exponentially since April this year.

The state's coronavirus trajectory is showing a sharp upward movement with 1,655 cases reported in April, which increased to 6,268 in May, 8,093 in June, and 18,433 cases in July, Lalthangliana said.

Between January and March this year, 360 coronavirus cases were reported in the north-eastern state.

Meanwhile, Zoram Medical College (ZMC) director Dr. John Zohmingthanga said that more than 20 vaccinated people, mostly senior citizens, have died of COVID-19 in the state so far.

He said that eight fully vaccinated persons and 12 others, who had been administered the first dose, had succumbed to the infection at ZMC this year.

Most of the victims had comorbidities, he added. PTI COR MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)