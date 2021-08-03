Left Menu

Mask mandate reinstated in San Francisco Bay Area amid surge

Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties announced Monday that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor settings as COVID-19 infections surge because of the highly contagious delta variant. The announcement follows similar mandates in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Yolo counties.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 03-08-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 00:39 IST
Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties announced Monday that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor settings as COVID-19 infections surge because of the highly contagious delta variant. The order applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status and starts on Tuesday.

In line with guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control, California last week recommended that everyone wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, but stopped short of requiring it. The announcement follows similar mandates in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Yolo counties.

