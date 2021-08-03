Left Menu

Bengal reports 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, 575 fresh cases

The official added that at least 4,21,517 people were inoculated in West Bengal on Monday.Meanwhile, the state government has decided to prematurely release 63 convicts, who have served at least 14 years in correctional homes, keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and to decongest prisons, another official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 01:08 IST
Bengal reports 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, 575 fresh cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, raising the death toll to 18,161, while the tally rose to 15,29,295 with 575 fresh cases, a health department official said. The state now has 10,803 active cases and 15,00,331 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

A total of 1,58,07,306 samples have been tested thus far, including 33,215 since Sunday. The official added that at least 4,21,517 people were inoculated in West Bengal on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to prematurely release 63 convicts, who have served at least 14 years in correctional homes, keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and to decongest prisons, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021