Tunisia received 6 million doses of vaccine as donations- president

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday that his country has received 6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine as donations from friendly countries, as Tunisia struggles to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Saied said that Tunisia's vaccination rate will be accelerated. The number of deaths due to the pandemic has exceeded 20,000 in Tunisia.

