Tunisia received 6 million doses of vaccine as donations- president

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 03-08-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 01:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday that his country has received 6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine as donations from friendly countries, as Tunisia struggles to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Saied said that Tunisia's vaccination rate will be accelerated. The number of deaths due to the pandemic has exceeded 20,000 in Tunisia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

