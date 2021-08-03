U.S. advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, U.S. Virgin Islands

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other destinations because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those places.

Other locations being raised to the CDC's "Level 4: Avoid Travel" include Libya, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Saint Barthelemy, Lesotho, Martinique, Malta, Isle of Man and Curacao, the CDC said.

