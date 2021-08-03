U.S. advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, U.S. Virgin Islands
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 01:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other destinations because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those places.
Other locations being raised to the CDC's "Level 4: Avoid Travel" include Libya, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Saint Barthelemy, Lesotho, Martinique, Malta, Isle of Man and Curacao, the CDC said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
England's 'Freedom Day' brings hopes of return of Brits to Greece
Turkey says part of Cyprus ghost town to reopen; Greece objects
AfDB approves $4.25million loan to provide digital tax services in Lesotho
Greece extends mandatory regular testing for unvaccinated tourism staff
Greece: Tear gas fired during protest of vaccine mandate