U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations -U.S. officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 02:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 02:13 IST
Cases of COVID-19 along with hospitalizations and deaths from it have increased in the last week, U.S. officials said on Monday, even as vaccination rates grow amid concern over the highly contagious Delta variant.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters on a conference call that as of Saturday there were about 72,000 new cases per day of COVID-19 in the United States.

