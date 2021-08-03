China reports 90 new coronavirus cases for Aug 2 vs 98 a day earlier

China reported on Tuesday 90 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 2, compared with 98 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Of the new infections, 61 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 55 local cases a day earlier.

China reported 41 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 60 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

Advertisement

As of Aug. 2, mainland China had recorded 93,193 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)