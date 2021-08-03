Left Menu

U.S. advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, U.S. Virgin Islands

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other destinations because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those places. It currently lists about 90 at the highest warning level.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 07:26 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 07:26 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other destinations because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those places. Other locations being raised to the CDC's "Level 4: Avoid Travel" include Libya, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Saint Barthelemy, Lesotho, Martinique, Malta, the Isle of Man and Curacao, the CDC said.

Similarly, the State Department on Monday raised its advisories to "Level 4 – Do Not Travel" for destinations including Curacao, the French West Indies, Greece, Ireland, Kazakhstan and the Marshall Islands. In early April, the State Department listed 34 countries as "Level Four: Do Not Travel," and then added more than 100 countries to better align with CDC ratings.

