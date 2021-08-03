Delhi reports 51 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The national capital reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries and zero deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Tuesday. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city rose to 14,36,401 out of which 14,10,809 patients have recovered from the disease and 25,054 have died due to the virus.

According to the health ministry, at present, there are 538 active cases in Delhi. The cumulative positivity rate is 6.04 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

A total of 43,501 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 10,227 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,37,92,412 tests have been done so far. As per the bulletin, 10,904 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours and 1,00,43,721 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far of which 73,74,185 have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 26,69,526 beneficiaries have been inoculated second dose so far. (ANI)

