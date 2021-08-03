China reports 90 new coronavirus cases for Aug 2 vs 98 a day earlier

China reported on Tuesday 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Aug. 2, compared with 98 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new confirmed patients, 61 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 55 local cases a day earlier. A total of 45 local patients with symptoms were reported in the eastern Jiangsu province, with five in Nanjing city and 40 in Yangzhou city, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

Six domestically transmitted cases were detected in Hunan province and three in Hubei province, NHC data showed. Hubei province said all three domestic patients were found in the capital Wuhan city.

Henan and Yunnan province reported two locally confirmed patients each, while Beijing city, Shanghai city and Fujian province respectively detected one local case. China also reported 41 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 60 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported. As of Aug. 2, mainland China had recorded 93,193 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

