French territory of Guadeloupe to go into new lockdown to tackle COVID-19

France's overseas territory of Guadeloupe will to go into a new lockdown for at least three weeks to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, said the local Guadeloupe authority on its Twitter account, as France battles a fourth wave of the virus. The authority said the French West Indian island's new lockdown would start on Aug. 4, with the re-introduction of a curfew running from 8 p.m.

France's overseas territory of Guadeloupe will go into a new lockdown for at least three weeks to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, said the local Guadeloupe authority on its Twitter account, as France battles a fourth wave of the virus. The authority said the French West Indian island's new lockdown would start on Aug. 4, with the re-introduction of a curfew running from 8 p.m. (0000 GMT) until 5 a.m. (0900 GMT) the following day, and limitations on people's movements.

France's overseas territories of La Reunion and Martinique have also entered new lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

