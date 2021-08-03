Health News Roundup: Japan will only hospitalise most serious COVID-19 cases as infections surge; Sydney COVID lockdown could be eased if vaccination rate hits 50% and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Japan will only hospitalise most serious COVID-19 cases as infections surge

Japan will focus on hospitalized patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19 and those at risk of becoming so while others isolate at home, officials said, amid worries about a strained medical system as cases surge in Olympics host city Tokyo. The country has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and is recording more than 10,000 daily new infections nationwide. Tokyo had a record high of 4,058 on Saturday.

Sydney COVID lockdown could be eased if vaccination rate hits 50%

Australia's New South Wales, home to Sydney, said on Tuesday it could ease a COVID-19 lockdown that demands five million people stay at home until the end of August if 50% of the population is vaccinated, even as new infections linger near a 16-month high. Lifting of restrictions in New South Wales, the country's most populous state, would be a boost for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under intense pressure https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-pm-morrisons-approval-rating-slumps-slow-vaccine-rollout-2021-07-18 for his government's handling of the vaccine rollout, with the threat of a second economic recession in as many years looming.

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious; Lambda variant shows vaccine resistance in lab

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Delta breakthrough infections are likely contagious

U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations -U.S. officials

Cases of COVID-19, along with hospitalizations and deaths from it, have increased in the last week, U.S. officials said on Monday, even as vaccination rates grow amid concern over the highly contagious Delta variant. "We remain concerned about the continued rise in cases, driven by the Delta variant," said White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, noting the cases were concentrated in communities with low vaccination rates against the coronavirus.

China's Wuhan to test residents for COVID-19, official says

China's central city of Wuhan will test all residents as it screens them for coronavirus infections, city government official Li Tao told a news briefing on Tuesday. The measures came after the city, where the virus first surfaced late in 2019, reported three domestically transmitted confirmed cases for Aug 2.

Delta variant surges across U.S. South; political leaders clamp down again

The U.S. states of Florida and Louisiana were at or near their highest hospitalization numbers of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, driven by the still-spreading Delta variant, as one doctor warned of the "darkest days" yet. More than 10,000 patients were hospitalized in Florida as of Sunday, surpassing that state's record. Louisiana was expected to break its record within 24 hours, prompting Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, to order residents to wear masks again indoors.

South Korea detects its first two cases of Delta Plus COVID-19 variant

South Korea has detected its first two cases of the new Delta Plus COVID-19 variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday, as the country battles with its fourth wave of infections nationwide. The Delta Plus variant is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant first identified in India and has acquired the spike protein mutation called K417N, which is also found in the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

Olympics: Organisers report 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Olympics organisers reported on Tuesday 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294.

U.S. advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, U.S. Virgin Islands

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other destinations because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those places. Other locations being raised to the CDC's "Level 4: Avoid Travel" include Libya, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Saint Barthelemy, Lesotho, Martinique, Malta, the Isle of Man, and Curacao, the CDC said.

Japan government starts to "name and shame" quarantine rule-breakers

Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with coronavirus border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas. The health ministry said late on Monday the three Japanese nationals named had clearly acted to avoid contact with authorities after recently returning from abroad.

