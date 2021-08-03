Left Menu

51 COVID-19 cases, no death reported in Delhi in a day: Health bulletin

On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.Delhi has recorded 1,976 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days since July 2, 66 cases a day on average.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Fifty-one COVID-19 cases and zero deaths were recorded in Delhi in a day, the city government said on Tuesday.

The figures are for Sunday as the health department did not release the COVID-19 bulletin for the day.

The health authorities conducted 53,728 COVID-19 tests on Sunday and the positivity rate stood at 0.09 percent, according to the bulletin.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's overall infection tally has increased to 14,36,401. Over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered while the death toll stands at 25,054, the bulletin stated.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 58 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 percent and one death.

On Friday, the capital logged 63 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 percent and three deaths.

There are 538 active cases in Delhi with 173 of them under home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 290, the bulletin said.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 percent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Delhi has recorded 1,976 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days (since July 2), 66 cases a day on average.

