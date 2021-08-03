Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,766 -RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-08-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 10:54 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,766 -RKI
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Germany's tally of coronavirus infections rose by 1,766 to 3,773,875, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 19 to 91,679, the figures showed.

