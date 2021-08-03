Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,766 -RKI
Germany's tally of coronavirus infections rose by 1,766 to 3,773,875, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The reported death toll rose by 19 to 91,679, the figures showed.
